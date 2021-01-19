Kam Global Strategies and Brand & Image Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Public Relations Efforts in Israel and Morocco;

JERUSALEM and CASABLANCA, Morocco, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kam Global Strategies, a leading Israel-based strategic communications firm and Brand & Image, Morocco's most prominent marketing and PR agency are pleased to announce a strategic partnership, the first ever between PR companies from the two countries.



The companies will work together to help businesses and organizations establish and build their image through various channels including traditional and, social media, influencers, events, and specialized tours to each other's countries. Fluent in English, French, Hebrew and Arabic, the partners will quickly advance communication to diverse audiences.



"We are thrilled to partner with B&I at this exciting time. Israelis and Moroccans have much to communicate about now that relations between our two nations have risen to a new level. We look forward to help advance public understanding of our countries in fields as diverse from agri-tech to tourism," said Laura Kam, President of Kam Global Strategies.



"We are immensely proud to announce this collaboration with Kam Global Strategies at this exciting time. Our combined long-term experience and exposure to our respective markets will create real added value for both agencies and will greatly benefit all type of entities wanting to do business in either country," said Rajaa Charifi, Director General of Brand & Image. Brand and Image has great experience working with international corporation and public entities both in Morocco and Africa and has a successful portfolio to showcase.



About Brand & Image

Brand & Image is an agency specializing in consulting, strategic communication, and public relations. The agency was born by Mrs. Charifi's desire to use her experience of more than 25 years in the support of companies serving multiple entities.

Brand & Image covers all audiences (internal, external, shareholders, institutional, media) and merges into total partnerships and interaction with its clients to create a set of communications tools intended to reinforce the image, protect the reputation, create a capital of trust and sympathy and contribute to their development.



About Kam Global Strategies

Kam Global Strategies is a one-stop international strategic communications and public relations company for policy and business leaders who want to do business in Israel and for Israeli companies and organizational leaders who want to see results globally.



For further information:

Israel: Laura Kam [email protected] +92-54-806-8613

Morocco: Rajaa Charifi, [email protected] +21-252-227-6276

SOURCE Kam Global Strategies; Brand & Image

