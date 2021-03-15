Kamado Joe® Pioneers First Kamado Style Kettle Grill

Like traditional kamado ceramic grills, the Kettle Joe™ offers a multi-panel ceramic firebox, that ensures the cooking chamber is more fuel efficient and retains heat for longer periods of time – perfect for smoking, braising, baking and roasting. While the Kettle Joe™ is capable of reaching temperatures of 700°F degrees for fast searing, it can also be used for low and slow cooks. The grill features Kamado Joe's revolutionary SlōRoller™ Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber insert, which harnesses the power of cyclonic airflow technology to control heat and smoke. This even heat distribution surrounds food in clouds of delicious smoke, resulting in enhanced flavor and significantly reduced hot spots.

The Kettle Joe™ has a 22" surface for a total of 363 sq. inches of cooking space to grill or smoke. It is the first of its kind to feature a 2-Tier Divide & Conquer® system, replacing ordinary grill grates. The flexible cooking system provides a multi-level half rack design, allowing the versatility to create different heat zones, and cook different foods at the same time.

"The Kettle Joe is thoughtfully designed to deliver the features and innovation of kamado cooking with the benefits of a traditional kettle," said Cara Finger, Chief Marketing Officer at Kamado Joe. "We've been committed to developing game-changing innovation since 2009, and this grill provides more consumers with an opportunity to experience that."

Kettle Joe™ offers additional Kamado Joe features to improve the kettle cooking experience. First, an adjustable hinged lid, so the lid doesn't need to be removed each time the grill is opened. Second, clean-up is quick and easy with the removeable ash drawer, allowing you to clean without removing the internal components. Finally, the folding side shelves allow for larger prep area when in use or fold down for easy storage.

The Kettle Joe™ will be available early April for $499.00 at select independent retailers, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and online at KamadoJoe.com.

ABOUT KAMADO JOE®

Kamado Joe, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, continues to perfect the ancient, Asian-style kamado grill. Kamado Joe is proud to have modernized the grill's classic style with unparalleled craftsmanship, smarter features, innovative accessories and a range of flexible cooking surfaces. With the introduction of an expanding portfolio of new products, Kamado Joe will continue to drive outdoor cooking innovation forward. Visit www.KamadoJoe.com for more information and to purchase Kamado Joe grills, accessories, and fuel.

