Kamakshi Sridhar Joins Sandvine as VP of Automation Innovation

As the VP of Automation Innovation, Sridhar will leverage her machine learning, network automation, 4G network experience, and 5G knowledge to lead the team focused on building demonstrable network automation use cases. These use cases will take inputs such as network, service, application and user behavior that is made available by Sandvine's Active Network Intelligence solutions and develop workflows that will automatically make the network more cost-efficient while ensuring optimal quality of experience.

Commenting on the appointment, Alexander Havang, CTO at Sandvine, said: "Kamakshi has the ability to understand the pain points of network operators and will help us develop solutions that use network automation and machine learning to enhance the quality of experience for subscribers and reduce the costs associated with running a network."

Sridhar's decision to join Sandvine comes on the heels of Sandvine and its Active Network Intelligence strategy being recognized by Stratecast as one of "10 Companies to Watch in 2018" in their new report entitled "Digital Transformation Means New Tools for New Business."

"Sandvine's Active Network Intelligence strategy is being recognized as forward-thinking across the industry, and I am excited to be helping the company continue to be an innovator area in the field of closed-loop network automation," said Kamakshi Sridhar, VP of Automation Innovation at Sandvine.

