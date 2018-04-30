Kamakura Names Eric Penanhoat Managing Director And Quantitative Risk Specialist

At Fidelity, where he served as Director of Quantitative Research in Counterparty Research and Analytics, Mr. Penanhoat's responsibilities included risk management, portfolio construction, asset adequacy analysis, counterparty stress testing, and "what-if" analysis. His tools of choice for accomplishing these tasks were Kamakura Risk Manager and Kamakura Risk Information Services.

"Strong risk management capabilities are essential in the current environment. Eric brings to Kamakura a comprehensive understanding of market conditions and a sophisticated knowledge of the tools necessary to manage the financial risks that investment managers face," said Kamakura founder and Chairman Dr. Donald R. van Deventer.

"Eric has been a visionary in bringing a true enterprise risk management infrastructure to one of the world's most innovative fund management firms. His insights and depth of industry knowledge will be extremely beneficial to Kamakura's clients in the Americas, Europe, and Asia," added Martin Zorn, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Penanhoat received a bachelor's degree in Business from the MBA Institute in France, a Master of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics, and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of Business.

About Kamakura Corporation

Founded in 1990, Honolulu-based Kamakura Corporation is a leading provider of risk management information, processing, and software. Kamakura was named to the World Finance 100 by the editor and readers of World Finance magazine in 2017, 2016 and 2012. In 2010, Kamakura was the only vendor to win two Credit Magazine innovation awards. Kamakura Risk Manager, first sold commercially in 1993 and now in version 10.0.3, is the first enterprise risk management system for users focused on credit risk, asset and liability management, market risk, stress testing, liquidity risk, counterparty credit risk, and capital allocation from a single software solution. The KRIS public firm default service was launched in 2002. The KRIS sovereign default service, the world's first, was launched in 2008, and the KRIS non-public firm default service was offered beginning in 2011. Kamakura added its U.S. Bank default probability service in 2014.

Kamakura has served more than 330 clients with assets ranging in size from $1.5 billion to $3.0 trillion. Its risk management products are currently used in 47 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and many other countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kamakura-names-eric-penanhoat-managing-director-and-quantitative-risk-specialist-300638630.html

SOURCE Kamakura Corporation