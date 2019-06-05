Kamakura Names Fintech Expert Richard Vasicek Director of EMEA Risk Solutions

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Vasicek, who has 20 years' experience in financial services, has been named Director-Risk Solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Honolulu-based financial risk vendor Kamakura Corporation. Mr. Vasicek, who will be based in Paris, will work closely with Kamakura's rapidly-growing client base in the banking, insurance, money management, and pension fund industries across the region.

Mr. Vasicek has extensive relationship management and advisory practice leadership experience and has worked with regional and global banks, investment managers, insurers, and regulators. He has a proven track record in helping these firms to enhance their risk management practices by leveraging data analytics, software platforms, and quantitative modeling.

In addition to Mr. Vasicek's extensive financial and business experience, he has served as treasurer for a not-for-profit corporation, where he assisted with financial and organizational planning. He has an M.B.A. specializing in Finance from Golden State University and a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in International Relations from San Francisco State University.

"Best-practice risk management standards are essential in the current environment. Many of the largest financial institutions and fund managers continue to suffer from the weaknesses of legacy risk infrastructure that is still in place," said Kamakura founder and Chairman Dr. Donald R. van Deventer.

"Richard has been at the forefront of his profession, bringing cutting-edge enterprise risk management infrastructure and modeling tools to some of the world's most innovative financial firms. His skills and knowledge are especially important late during this period late in the credit cycle, given the uncertainties and rapidly changing market dynamics. Regulatory compliance, evolving accounting requirements, and the need for improved capital efficiency, along with new challenges such as ESG and sustainability, make it essential to have someone with Richard's skills and background to support our business activities and share his knowledge with firms in the market," added Martin Zorn, President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are fortunate to be able to add Richard to our team. His experience will be a valuable contribution to our growing and ever-strengthening support and services team in EMEA. This region represents the firm's largest market as measured by revenue, as well as one of our fastest-growing practice areas. The financial industry is dedicated to balancing growth and risk, and forms partnerships with expert vendors to help navigate the path forward. We look forward to introducing Richard to many of our existing customers and prospects," said Jim Moloney, Managing Director for EMEA.

About Kamakura Corporation

Founded in 1990, Honolulu-based Kamakura Corporation is a leading provider of risk management information, processing, and software. Kamakura was recognized as a category leader in the Chartis Report, Technology Solutions for Credit Risk 2.0 2018. Kamakura was named to the World Finance 100 by the editor and readers of World Finance magazine in 2017, 2016 and 2012. In 2010, Kamakura was the only vendor to win two Credit Magazine innovation awards. Kamakura Risk Manager, first sold commercially in 1993 and now in version 10.0.3, is the first enterprise risk management system for users focused on credit risk, asset and liability management, market risk, stress testing, liquidity risk, counterparty credit risk, and capital allocation from a single software solution. The KRIS public firm default service was launched in 2002. The KRIS sovereign default service, the world's first, was launched in 2008, and the KRIS non-public firm default service was offered beginning in 2011. Kamakura added its U.S. Bank default probability service in 2014.

Kamakura has served more than 330 clients with assets ranging in size from $1.5 billion to $3.0 trillion. Its risk management products are currently used in 47 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and many other countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

