Kamakura Names Mark Slattery Market Manager for North America

Earlier this year, Richard Vasicek relocated from Paris to San Francisco to join the North American team. Mr. Vasicek has extensive relationship management and advisory practice leadership experience. He has worked with regional and global banks, investment managers, insurers, and regulators and served on our EMEA team. Joining Mark are James McKeon, who is based in the New York area and has been part of the North American team since 2013, and senior technical support staff based in Honolulu.

"Best-practice risk management skills are essential in today's financial markets. In this environment of low interest rates and tight spreads, the largest financial institutions, insurers, and fund managers are experiencing challenges in maintaining margins and yields while protecting their shareholders from future shocks, potential increases in rates or default risk. Mark is a proven leader who can help clients navigate these uncertain times," said Kamakura founder and Chairman Dr. Donald R. van Deventer.

"We have seen consistent growth in the North American market, and it is appropriate to structure our presence there to be consistent with our Asia and EMEA markets. Mark has helped our clients meet a "best practice" standard in enterprise risk management. Regulatory compliance, evolving accounting requirements, and the need for improved capital efficiency, along with new challenges such as ESG and sustainability initiatives, make it essential to have someone with Mark's skills, knowledge and background to lead our business activities and share his expertise with our clients" added Martin Zorn, Kamakura President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Slattery received an MBA in finance and accounting from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management in1992 and a B.A. in economics from Northwestern University in 1986. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1992.

About Kamakura Corporation

Founded in 1990, Honolulu-based Kamakura Corporation is a leading provider of risk management information, processing, and software. Kamakura was recognized as a category leader in the Chartis Report, Technology Solutions for Credit Risk 2.0 2018. Kamakura was named to the World Finance 100 by the editor and readers of World Finance magazine in 2017, 2016 and 2012. In 2010, Kamakura was the only vendor to win two Credit Magazine innovation awards., Kamakura Risk Manager , first sold commercially in 1993 and now in version 10.1, is the first enterprise risk management system for users focused on credit risk, asset and liability management, market risk, stress testing, liquidity risk, counterparty credit risk, and capital allocation from a single software solution. The KRIS public firm default service was launched in 2002. The KRIS sovereign default service, the world's first, was launched in 2008, and the KRIS non-public firm default service was offered beginning in 2011. Kamakura added its U.S. Bank default probability service in 2014.

Kamakura has served more than 330 clients with assets ranging in size from $1.5 billion to $7.0 trillion. Current clients have a combined "total assets" or "assets under management" in excess of $28 trillion. Its risk management products are currently used in 47 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and many other countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

www.kamakuraco.com

www.kris-online.com

SOURCE Kamakura Corporation

Related Links

https://www.kamakuraco.com

