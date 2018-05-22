LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamal Bijanpour, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in the field of Psychiatry in recognition of his role as a Psychiatrist at Executive Integrated Medical Group.

A group of mental health providers located in the Los Angeles, California area, Executive Integrated Medical Group has become a trusted name in the industry. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality healthcare services that they deserve, the group implements both inpatient and outpatient care and "provides outpatient therapy and psychiatry services in an out- patient and in-patient basis." Comprised of a team of highly trained and proficient individuals, the group is adept in handling medical matters with regards to Adult Adolescents as well as Geriatric Psychiatry, Psychiatric Consultation Services, Conservator and Capacity Assessments, Evaluation and Treatment, Psychology, Psychopharmacology and more. Utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology, the center is patient focused and hopes to assist in bettering the wellness of those they serve one patient at a time.

Having established himself as a prominent professional in the field, Kamal Bijanpour is revered for his outstanding contributions to the field of psychiatry. Throughout his career, Dr. Bijanpour has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Geriatric Psychiatry which includes post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorders, depressive disorders, dementia, and more.

Along with several team members, Dr. Bijanpour has established a concept known as telemedicine, or medicine from a distance. The newfound technology, "puts a doctor virtually at your bedside" while providing "online consultation service to facilitate home bound and under serve area patients." Allowing patients to be seen in a more efficient way, telemedicine hopes to help patients receive the optimal care they deserve.

Dr. Bijanpour has studied and worked abroad in Tanzania, Africa where he tended and treated local villagers who had no access to modern medicine. Dr. Bijanpour speaks Dutch and Farsi and currently holds active appointments in several Hospitals of Los Angeles and surrounding counties including Orange County Riverside County.

Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, early in his career, Dr. Bijanpour graduated from the Catholic University of Nijmegen School of Medicine in Nijmegen, Netherlands. He completed his residency at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Dr. Bijanpour is currently serving as lead speaker for multiple leading pharmaceutical companies' forums.

When he is not working, Dr. Bijanpour enjoys boxing, martial arts, and scuba diving.

For more information, please visit http://www.matriximg.com/meet-the-doctor2.html

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kamal-bijanpour-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300652930.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

