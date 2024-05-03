Kambov Mining of CNMC Celebrates the Inauguration of Kashengeneck School in DRC

BEIJING, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant contribution to local infrastructure and community well-being, Kambov Mining, a joint venture between China Nonferrous Metal Mining (CNMC) and Gécamines SA, is pleased to announce the official handover of the newly constructed Kashengeneck School to the local government. This event marks a crucial milestone in the company's commitment to social responsibility and fostering China-DRC relations.

Bird's-eye view of the Kashengeneck School

Located in the heart of Kashengeneck village within Kambowe Township, Likasi City, the school project commenced in October 2023. Over a span of nearly five months, Kambov Mining collaborated closely with construction and supervision teams to ensure the highest standards of safety and quality were maintained. The new facility includes six fully equipped classrooms, an administrative building with offices and a conference room, and comprehensive sanitation facilities featuring modern bathrooms. Additionally, the campus is secured by robust perimeter walls.

In parallel with the school, the project also introduced a sophisticated public well system designed to address the village's water scarcity issues. The well system is equipped with a state-of-the-art water filtration mechanism, two 5m3 water storage tanks, and solar panels that power the entire system, including a durable steel derrick and five accessible faucets. These enhancements have significantly reduced the distance villagers previously traveled for clean water, thus improving their daily lives and health.

During the inauguration ceremony, Wang Shougao, chairman of the Kambov Mining of CNMC, said that the completion and delivery of the public well project for schools and villagers is a milestone in the company's public welfare activities and a powerful witness to the friendship between China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, condensing the deep friendship between the two peoples. He hoped that teachers, students and villagers would cherish the school and public wells, and wished villagers an improving life quality, and more children could go to school to receive education.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. John Muloba Kitonge, Finance Minister of Upper Katanga, who highly praised the campus and public wells of high quality donated by CNMC. He said that Kambov's own development has provided more jobs for the community, and it has actively fulfilled its social responsibilities. The livelihood problems of many people in the community are solved and a win-win cooperation has been achieved. May Kambov be more harmonious with the community, and may the friendship between the two countries last forever.

Established under the visionary "Belt and Road" initiative, Kambov Mining has consistently demonstrated a commitment to sustainable development and community welfare. In 2023 alone, the company successfully implemented five major social responsibility projects, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for positive change in the communities it serves.

