Kamedis Clinical Study Validates Traditional Chinese Botanical Efficacy in Eczema Treatment

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamedis™, a provider of advanced botanical solutions for chronic skin disorders, today announced the results of a clinical study confirming that the traditional Chinese botanicals in its homeopathic over-the-counter Kamedis Calm Eczema Therapy Cream play a pivotal role in the product's ability to reduce eczema rashes.

According to the study, the commercially available Kamedis cream was 44% more effective in treating atopic dermatitis than the Kamedis formula without the botanical extracts. It was also 23% more effective than a competitive OTC brand widely used to provide eczema relief.

The double-blind, randomized, controlled study is the first in the U.S. designed to determine the efficacy of traditional Chinese botanicals in commercial dermatologic treatments.

"We know from more than a decade of R&D that our patented combinations of traditional Chinese medicinal herbs help restore damaged skin to health, but the validation in this study is a significant milestone for the company as well as for the millions of people who suffer from eczema," said Roni Kramer, founder of Kamedis and lead director of its U.S. strategic business unit. "The results demonstrate that ingredients from nature still play a major role in our search for healing. When sourced, extracted and combined properly, they outperform known vehicles and moisturizers in the marketplace."

The product: Kamedis Calm Eczema Therapy Cream utilizes a patented formulation of Chinese Rhubarb, Great Burnet, Tree of Heaven, Baikal Skullcap, Cnidium Fruit and Licorice extracts along with active and inactive ingredients used in conventional OTC products. Previous studies in published literature have shown that the anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of these botanicals reduce eczema flareups by protecting the skin from further irritation, maintaining a moist skin environment, and facilitating relief of impaired skin barrier functions.

The method: The clinical trial involved 108 children and adults from ages 3 to 73 with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis who were randomly divided into three groups of equal size. One group used the Kamedis Calm Eczema Therapy Cream, one used the Kamedis formula without the botanical extracts, and one used a leading third-party OTC product. All three groups used a Kamedis wash for the body and face, followed by one of the three randomized treatment creams for the affected areas on the face and body.

The results: After 28 days, patients treated with the complete, botanically rich Kamedis Calm Eczema Therapy Cream showed a 6.8% improvement in rash extent and severity as measured by the Body Surface Area (BSA) score, compared to just 4.7% for the Kamedis cream without the botanicals and 5.5% for the non-Kamedis product. That represents a 44% difference in BSA improvement between the complete Kamedis product and the Kamedis formula without botanicals, and a 23% difference between the complete product and the competitive OTC product.

In addition, clear improvement was visually evident after 28 days of using the Kamedis cream. No adverse events were reported.

"This is a ground-breaking study that documents the therapeutic benefits of traditional Chinese botanicals in pharmaceuticals for the first time," said Deganit Barak-Shinar, Kamedis Vice President Clinical, Regulation and QA. "This has significant implications for the rest of Kamedis' product line, future product development by Kamedis and others, and consumers seeking better solutions for various health conditions."

Complete results are scheduled for publication in the June issue of Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

About Kamedis

Kamedis develops dermatologist-tested, clinically proven, botanical skincare products for chronic skin conditions such as eczema, acne, dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and dry/itchy/irritated skin. Blending patented combinations of traditional Chinese herbs with select Western ingredients for the first time, the company's breakthrough over-the-counter formulas are based on years of research that included testing hundreds of botanicals and combinations as well as development of a proprietary plant extraction process to maximize results. All products are free of parabens, dyes, bleaches, steroids and tar, and have both prebiotic and antibiotic properties that help restore a healthy skin microbiome without the side effects of conventional treatments. Kamedis products were launched in Israel in 2014 and are now sold worldwide. For more information, visit https://kamedis-usa.com or email info@kamedisusa.com

SOURCE Kamedis

Related Links

https://kamedis-usa.com

