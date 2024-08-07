Kameleoon Top Performer for Feature Management and Experimentation

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kameleoon, the leading provider for all-team experimentation, is proud to announce its recognition as a Strong Performer in Forrester's Wave for Feature Management and Experimentation Solutions for Q3 2024.

The listing underscores Kameleoon's compelling vision for enabling product, marketing, and engineering teams to drive experiment-led growth with AI across organizations.

Kameleoon praised for its vision of unified feature management and experimentation

Forrester's evaluation praises Kameleoon's vision for a unified platform that supports both feature management and experimentation as a significant strength.

It complemented Kameleoon's integrated approach in helping businesses transition from a project-based to a product-centric model, enabling companies to accelerate innovation and agility.

"Successful companies give their teams one platform to build experiments and release features with confidence," said Fred de Todaro, Chief Product Officer of Kameleoon. "Gone are the days when companies were forced to buy multiple or poorly unified experimentation tools without AI."

Kameleoon key strengths listed by Forrester

Forrester's report highlights several key strengths of Kameleoon's platform:

Integrated platform experience. " Kameleoon's feature management, a/b testing, advanced experimentation, and analytics collectively performed well together, offering users an integrated platform experience..."

Kameleoon's feature management, a/b testing, advanced experimentation, and analytics collectively performed well together, offering users an integrated platform experience..." Progressive release capabilities: Kameleoon's progressive release capabilities are superior, with its dedicated and intuitive rollout management UI.

Kameleoon's progressive release capabilities are superior, with its dedicated and intuitive rollout management UI. Data security and privacy: Kameleoon's platform received high scores for its robust data security measures, multiple certifications, GDPR compliance, and HIPAA support.

Kameleoon's platform received high scores for its robust data security measures, multiple certifications, GDPR compliance, and HIPAA support. Customer support: Reference customers praised Kameleoon's customer support, describing it as "robust and responsive."

AI integration and proactive enhancements

With AI Copilot , Kameleoon offers powerful AI capabilities that find insights faster, suggest experiment ideas, and save teams' time. Key features include AI-generated experiment recommendations, predictive targeting based on visitor behavior, and real-time opportunity detection. These AI enhancements help teams optimize their experimentation programs efficiently.

Kameleoon is data warehouse ready

Kameleoon's 50-plus native integrations include Big Query, Snowflake, and Redshift, allowing any team to leverage the largest data warehouses in the world, along with their preferred analytics and other key tools.

See Kameleoon's vision in action. Get a free trial of Kameleoon FE.

About Kameleoon

Kameleoon is the only optimization solution with web experimentation, personalization, and feature management capabilities in a single, unified platform. Discover how it pulls marketing, product, and engineering teams together and uses AI to power growth.

SOURCE Kameleoon