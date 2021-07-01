Kameo Launches Vaccine Passport For The Entertainment Production Industry

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kameo , the leading provider of flexible mobile COVID-19 testing services for the entertainment production industry, announced today the launch of its vaccine passport, an additional feature on its digital platform which helps streamline the complex and high-risk task of tracking and managing COVID-19 testing, compliance and now, vaccination, on-set.

Kameo offers both COVID-19 mobile testing services and an all-in-one platform for testing management to film and production companies. The testing service offers rapid and lab-based PCR tests across a range of flexible testing formats. Not only does Kameo manage a fleet of mobile labs and other in-studio testing sites, which provide easy on-set testing for the fastest possible turnaround, but the company also works with a large network of vetted lab partners and medical professionals across the U.S., allowing for sample collection at-home (for talent and VIP clients) or in-clinic.

The Kameo digital platform allows production management and health and safety teams to easily manage complex testing schedules for their crews, while tracking results in real time across multiple labs and types of tests. Additionally, an integrated mobile passport with QR codes, allows cast and crew to manage their testing schedules, keep track of results and complete a daily health questionnaire, helping producers safely manage their sets in one place.

The launch of Kameo's vaccine passport, the third prong to Kameo's digital platform, will allow productions to track the vaccination status of their cast and crew, while enabling them to adjust testing schedules according to who has and has not been vaccinated. This added feature to Kameo's passport will enhance a production's ability to keep sets operating safely, and assist them in effectively and efficiently complying with union safety and health requirements.

Upon opening Kameo's passport, users will have the option to upload a picture of their vaccine card along with the requisite information, including vaccine type, date of vaccination, etc. Productions have the ability to set their own rules for which vaccines are permitted, the validity periods for various vaccines, and other related qualifications. Once completed and verified, users will be presented with a certification on their passport indicating that they've been vaccinated. In addition, the passport can also be used as proof of vaccination for other non-production related events, contingent upon that respective event accepting it. Access to the vaccination passport is available as an add-on service for all Kameo clients for an additional fee.

"Our vaccination passport, and our digital platform as a whole, was built with the needs of the entertainment production industry at the forefront," said Matt Hibberd, CEO of Kameo. "We're excited to roll out this new feature and to further assist in the resurgence of Hollywood in the safest possible way."

Since its inception last year, Kameo has become Hollywood's most trusted testing partner. It has supported more than 100 productions, with 15 currently filming, and has administered over 75,000 COVID-19 tests facilitated by national partnerships with high-throughput RT-PCR labs and flanked by a growing fleet of mobile labs and in-studio testing sites for 15-30 minute Rapid testing. As a startup, Kameo has had remarkable success in its first year, partnering with most of Hollywood's major studios and networks.

For more information about Kameo, the vaccination passport and its other service offerings please visit kameo.co .

ABOUT KAMEO

Kameo is the leading provider of reliable and flexible mobile COVID-19 testing services for the entertainment production industry. Founded by producer Alex Ostebo, Kameo streamlines the complex and high-risk task of tracking and managing COVID-19 testing and compliance on-site, allowing productions to operate safely. An expert provider in PCR and Rapid testing services, Kameo delivers smooth and seamless solutions tailored for producers and fit for productions big or small. With flexible solutions that fit the needs of each production, Kameo is Hollywood's most trusted testing partner. For more information, please visit kameo.co.

