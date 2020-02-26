Kami Introduces Industry's Most Practical and Easy-to-Install Outdoor Battery Camera

Ease And Affordability Meet Advanced Technology The Kami Outdoor Battery Camera is designed to be up and running in seconds. It pairs with the Kami Home app for iPhone and Android via QR code and directly connects to the home Wi-Fi without any additional devices. Its wide-angle 140-degree lens captures full HD, high-quality video which can be stored on a micro-SD card or in the secure and private Kami Cloud for true anytime, anywhere convenience. For worry-free operation, the battery will last up to six months on one charge.

"We aim to offer people an instant feeling of relief, protection and awareness of what is happening in and around their home," said Sean Da, CEO of YI Technology, the parent company of Kami. "Whether that is children entering and exiting the home, packages being delivered or the dog walker taking care of a pet when the owner is away, the Kami Outdoor Battery Camera is a caring friend guarding people's security and privacy with top of the line intelligence that is widely accessible. We are on a mission to provide every household access to smart security technology regardless of their tech savviness or income."

Product Specifications:

100% wire-free

Up to 6 month battery life

IP-65 weatherproof

Enhanced night vision

Two-way audio

Wide angle view

Pricing & Availability

Kami Outdoor Battery Camera is now available on KamiHome.com for $89.99.

The Kami Home app is tailored for all Kami products with advanced functionalities including professional monitoring with "Home" and "Away" settings, real-time smart notifications and access to full-length activity alerts via secure cloud storage. Cloud storage for up to five cameras is offered at $12.50 per month with annual subscription.

About YI Technology

Founded in 2014, YI Technology is dedicated to creating a future powered by Edge computing and intelligent video technology, where smart cameras and computer vision technology will enrich people's lives. Kami is the premium smart home security brand born from YI's extensive research and development in intelligent imaging. YI's worldwide development team consists of industry-leading experts with several decades of experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing, and edge computing. For more information visit www.yitechnology.com or www.kamihome.com. Follow us on social media:

