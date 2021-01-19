Kami Launches Smart Video Doorbell with Facial Recognition

Featuring intelligent AI algorithms, the Wi-Fi enabled Kami Doorbell Camera offers human detection and facial recognition to notify users when someone is at the door, identify individual human faces and store them in a private Face Album. The user can receive alerts, see exactly who is at the door, easily sort by faces in the Face Album and roll-back to any time of the day to see captured moments. It also enables two-way conversations, can stream or record live video, and warn intruders.

"The Kami Doorbell Camera was inspired by a greater need for safety and peace of mind as people spend more time at home and consumers' increasing desire to reside in smart homes," said Yamin Durrani, CEO of Kami. "However, we noticed one gaping hole in the smart doorbell market -- it was lacking an extremely advanced security solution that also puts the user in complete control of their privacy. In designing our video doorbell camera we considered all the ways people live in their homes to elegantly combine accelerated intelligence with a level of customization and privacy that is unmatched in today's market. The result is a solution that provides comfort, safety and peace of mind."

Kami Doorbell Key Features & Specifications

-- Equipped with reliable Edge computing AI motion sensors that effectively avoid false alerts caused by flying insects, pets, vehicles and light changes. View previous recordings and a summary of recognized faces. Human Detection -- Advanced AI algorithms reliably detect human figures, reducing false alerts caused by insects, small animals or vehicles to ensure users only receive alerts when it matters most.

-- Easily set up a unique PIN code to ensure only the person with code access can view the camera's live feed and captured footage. Cloud Storage -- Store alerts and recordings within the optional Kami Cloud service. Unlike Micro SD cards that can be physically damaged and have storage limits, Kami Cloud provides 24/7 uninterrupted video recordings up to 30 days of footage protection from theft or damage.

Pricing & Availability

Kami Doorbell Camera is now available to purchase on KamiHome.com and Amazon for a special launch price of $99.99 (MSRP: $119.99). The Kami Home app is tailored for all Kami products with advanced functionalities including professional monitoring with "Home" and "Away" settings, real-time smart notifications and access to full-length activity alerts via secure cloud storage. Kami offers a range of flexible cloud storage plans tailored to individual home security needs and storage time preferences.

About Kami

Kami is on a path to making vision artificial intelligence (AI) affordable and accessible to all businesses and consumers. Founded in 2017, Kami Vision and Kami Home offer a complete set of turnkey solutions including edge-AI enabled camera devices and platforms on Cloud for building bespoke AI applications. Kami Vision enables businesses to leverage vision AI across various industries like retail, healthcare, food inspection and industrial applications to automate business workflows and improve operational efficiency. For consumers, Kami Home offers smarter, more optimized security solutions for the smart home to bring individuals and their families, safety, comfort and peace of mind. Kami is based in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.kamivision.com and follow on LinkedIn .

