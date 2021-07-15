Kami Vision to Unveil Advanced Artificial Intelligence Solutions at ISC West 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kami Vision , the provider of an edge-based vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, announced today that it will unveil its advanced vision AI solutions at ISC West 2021 in Las Vegas, N.V., July 19-21, 2021. The company will display its wide range of device-agnostic, vision AI solutions designed for businesses and their customers including Kami Home Security and the Kami Fall Alert System.

What: Live demonstration of Kami Fall Alert System, a system that uses deep learning and computer vision to understand human posture and identify changes to posture as people move around a video frame. The algorithm estimates, with high accuracy, the occurrence of a fall event. If a fall is detected, the information is relayed to the cloud server which alerts the user through a mobile app. The Kami Fall Alert System is designed to keep seniors safe and enable them to age in place.





Also on display will be Kami Home Security, a suite of security hardware with built-in intelligence and software apps to identify security issues and inform the user of a possible threat. Kami Home Security is a system designed for the future with advanced vision AI and a focus on delivering peace of mind.



Where: Booth #13145, Emerging Tech Pavillion, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas



When: Monday, July 19 - Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Live demos will take place during Exhibit Hall hours from 10:00am - 5:00pm PST.

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision is the provider of an edge-based vision artificial intelligence (AI) platform for businesses and their customers. Kami Vision's AI platform is device-agnostic, affordable, customizable and offers a wide variety of out-of-the-box industry specific AI applications. The company's technology enables smart cameras for enterprises and allows AI developers to own and operate their SDKs for enterprise-specific workflows and improve operational efficiency. Kami Vision currently has more than 4 million customers in 100+ countries, including Fortune 100 companies and experienced 300 percent revenue growth from 2019 to 2020. Follow Kami Vision on LinkedIn and Twitter @KamiHome.

Media Contact

Jennifer Smith

[email protected]

203.948.5623

SOURCE Kami Vision

