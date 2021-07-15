Kami Vision to Unveil Advanced Artificial Intelligence Solutions at ISC West 2021

Computer Vision Company to Show Live Demonstration of Fall Alert System for Elder Care

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kami Vision, the provider of an edge-based vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, announced today that it will unveil its advanced vision AI solutions at ISC West 2021 in Las Vegas, N.V., July 19-21, 2021. The company will display its wide range of device-agnostic, vision AI solutions designed for businesses and their customers including Kami Home Security and the Kami Fall Alert System.

What:

Live demonstration of Kami Fall Alert System, a system that uses deep learning and computer vision to understand human posture and identify changes to posture as people move around a video frame. The algorithm estimates, with high accuracy, the occurrence of a fall event. If a fall is detected, the information is relayed to the cloud server which alerts the user through a mobile app. The Kami Fall Alert System is designed to keep seniors safe and enable them to age in place.



Also on display will be Kami Home Security, a suite of security hardware with built-in intelligence and software apps to identify security issues and inform the user of a possible threat. Kami Home Security is a system designed for the future with advanced vision AI and a focus on delivering peace of mind.


Where: 

Booth #13145, Emerging Tech Pavillion, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas


When:

Monday, July 19 - Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Live demos will take place during Exhibit Hall hours from 10:00am - 5:00pm PST.

About Kami Vision
Kami Vision is the provider of an edge-based vision artificial intelligence (AI) platform for businesses and their customers. Kami Vision's AI platform is device-agnostic, affordable, customizable and offers a wide variety of out-of-the-box industry specific AI applications. The company's technology enables smart cameras for enterprises and allows AI developers to own and operate their SDKs for enterprise-specific workflows and improve operational efficiency. Kami Vision currently has more than 4 million customers in 100+ countries, including Fortune 100 companies and experienced 300 percent revenue growth from 2019 to 2020. Follow Kami Vision on LinkedIn and Twitter @KamiHome.

