Kamila McDonnough, CFP® Elected 2021 CFP Board Chair-Elect

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has elected Kamila McDonnough, CFP® as its 2021 Board Chair-elect.

McDonnough is president and partner of GRID 202 Partners, a registered investment advisory firm based in Washington, D.C., and North Carolina. In this role, she provides leadership to a team of advisors who provide financial planning, investment management and tax planning services to both individuals and institutions.

"Kamila has significant experience as a leader in the financial planning profession, and I value tremendously her expertise and insight which have been very apparent during her time on CFP Board's Board of Directors," said Board of Directors Chair Jack Brod, CFP®. "We look forward to her continued leadership and contributions to CFP Board and to the next generation of CFP® professionals."

McDonnough has more than two decades of financial planning and investment experience. Prior to joining GRID 202 Partners in February 2020, she spent time working with Rutledge Financial Partners as Wealth Manager, and Dimensional Fund Advisors as a Financial Advisor. In addition, she also worked at Vanguard managing ultra-high-net-worth individuals and advising endowment funds and foundation resources at institutions and organizations throughout the Southern United States.

"I'm honored and excited to have been elected Board Chair-elect by my colleagues on the Board of Directors," said McDonnough. "I look forward to working together with CFP Board's Board of Directors to advance CFP Board's tradition of excellence and to continue its visionary efforts to positively impact the financial planning profession."





McDonnough's Board experience includes serving on the Investment Committee for Women Against Abuse Inc., located in Philadelphia, PA., and she is the Foundation Board President of the Junior League of Charlotte Legacy Foundation, located in Charlotte, NC. She also has been an active volunteer with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

McDonnough earned her B.A. and MBA from Pennsylvania State University. She earned her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2013 and is a resident of Charlotte, N.C.

The Board of Directors elected McDonnough to the new role at its July 2020 meeting. Current Chair-elect Douglas S. King, CFP® will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors in 2021, and McDonnough will become Chair of the Board in 2022.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 87,000 people in the United States.

