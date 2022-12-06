Kamille Rose Taylor Joins Board of Directors For simpliGLOBAL

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- simpliGLOBAL has announced the appointment of a new member to their board of directors, Kamille Rose Taylor.

Taylor is the CEO and Founder of The Ultimate LYFE, a leadership training company guiding professionals to achieve success in their careers and personal lives. She is a keynote speaker for Fortune 500 companies, and is involved with the Forbes Coaches Council as well as being a Fellow member with Harvard's Institute of Coaching, furthering her research on peak performance and driving success.

Kamille Rose Taylor

"Kamille has a way of inspiring people to reach new heights that is extremely rare and admirable," said Sean D. Miku, founder and chief executive officer of simpliGLOBAL. "I couldn't imagine a better candidate to join our board, and believe her wealth of experience in consulting, leadership and development will be of instrumental importance to simpliGLOBAL's growth."

Taylor is the third member appointed to simpliGLOBAL's board, joining Cheryl DeSantis and Amani Kelly, who joined the board earlier this year.

"I'm extremely excited to join simpliGLOBAL's board of directors," said Taylor. "My passion is helping people reach their ultimate potential in life by removing barriers, psychological or otherwise, that might be holding them back. I feel that simpliGLOBAL's guiding principles are in alignment with my own, and am eager to bring my experience to the table alongside other industry leaders."

About simpliGLOBAL

Established in 2022, simpliGLOBAL is a real estate services holding company who provides comprehensive yet simplified transaction services through brokerage with simpliHŌM (est.2018), mortgage, title, technology, and other real estate services to clients. They continue to transform the real estate industry by identifying innovative ways to cultivate convenience, culture, freedom, and flexibility in every transaction.

The holding company is on a mission to simplify and improve the real estate agent and client experience by providing an all-in-one solution to the real estate industry using technology to streamline the buying and selling process.

simpliGLOBAL's advancement is a direct result of the company's commitment to their mission: Making Real Estate Simple.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Grant Brotan, (615) 691 1200, [email protected]

or (855) 856-9466

SOURCE simpliGLOBAL