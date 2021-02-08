KaMin | CADAM Announces Container Service Surcharge on All Products to its Global Markets

MACON, Ga., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin LLC | CADAM SA announced today a temporary container service surcharge of $300 per container on all export shipments effective February 10, 2021. As part of our ongoing effort to protect our customers' supply chains, KaMin | CADAM are implementing a variety of solutions to minimize delivery delays amid turmoil in the international freight markets. This temporary surcharge covers only a fraction of the additional costs our companies are incurring to ensure our customers' product needs are met in a safe and timely manner.

As world economies rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the surge in demand has recently created difficult constraints for all manufacturers and exporters around the globe. Supply chains, raw materials, manufacturing plant labor, transportation and logistics costs have all been impacted, but container shipments have seen the most dramatic cost increase. The global imbalance of empty containers coupled with the improving demand environment is creating a significant disruption in the overall transportation network including decreased availability on steamship vessels and local trucking as well as increased congestion at US ports. "Our teams have been taking swift and comprehensive actions to address the challenges associated with the impact of the COVID pandemic. Costs have escalated significantly over the past several months and have reached a point where we must share a portion of these extraordinary costs with our export customers," stated Mike W. Nelson, President & CEO of KaMin | CADAM. Mr. Nelson added, "We expect this surcharge to be temporary and it will be lifted as soon as global supply chains normalize and cost pressures abate."

KaMin | CADAM remains committed to maintaining the highest service levels for all of our customers, even during these challenging times. Both entities will continue to provide updates as we work to minimize the pandemic's effect on service and cost to our customers.

Customers are encouraged to contact their local regional business manager for further information on this announcement.

About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. – Our vision is to be the global leader in performance minerals that enables innovative product solutions for everyday life. KaMin | CADAM are recognized leaders with more than 90 years of experience in delivering performance mineral solutions in a broad spectrum of end use markets including building and construction, automotive and catalyst, agriculture, health and beauty, packaging, and specialty and graphic paper. The company mines, produces, and distributes its products from its three US plants located in Georgia (Macon, Sandersville and Wrens) and internationally at production and converting facilities in South America (Brazil) and Europe (Belgium).

