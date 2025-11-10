KaMin and CADAM Announce Global Price Adjustment Effective January 1, 2026

MACON, Ga., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin and CADAM today announced a price increase of up to 6.5% on all kaolin products, effective January 1, 2026.

The organizations remain focused on continuous improvement initiatives that help reduce costs and offset continued external pressure from mining, energy, chemical, and logistics costs, as well as new environmental and regulatory requirements. Despite these efforts, inflation continues to outpace savings initiatives. This price adjustment is necessary to maintain the delivery of high-quality products and services and support investments that reinforce supply reliability and ensure long-term sustainability.

Customers will be contacted directly with details of their price adjustments, including any specific logistics or handling costs. For additional information, please contact your local business manager or email [email protected].

About KaMin and CADAM – KaMin and CADAM are recognized as global leaders that enhance the performance of everyday products through innovative mineral solutions. With more than 100 years of experience and nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the companies deliver performance mineral solutions for a broad spectrum of end-use markets including building & construction, automotive, agriculture, health & beauty, packaging, and specialty and graphic paper. From 11 production and converting facilities, KaMin and CADAM create solutions from the ground up for customers in more than 70 countries.

