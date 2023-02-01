KaMin and CADAM Announce Global Price Increase for Kaolin Products

MACON, Ga., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin and CADAM today announced a price increase of up to 15% on their kaolin products to all markets effective March 1, 2023, or as contracts allow.

Continuing increases in chemical inputs, mining costs and new regulatory compliance costs continue to impact the businesses. These inflationary stresses coupled with ongoing pressures in the labor market and regional logistics increases are impacting the companies' abilities to serve customers. KaMin and CADAM have made significant investments in continuous improvement initiatives to help mitigate the effects of these external costs, but ongoing efforts have not been able to keep pace. These costs are being passed through to customers to ensure the companies can deliver on the vision to be the global leader in performance minerals that enable innovative product solutions for everyday life.

Customers will be contacted directly with specifics on their increase including any additional logistics or handling costs beyond product increases. For further information, customers are encouraged to contact their local business managers or email [email protected].

About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. – Our vision is to be the global supplier of choice in performance minerals that enable innovative product solutions for everyday life. KaMin and CADAM have more than 95 years of experience delivering performance mineral solutions in a broad spectrum of end-use markets including: building & construction, automotive & catalyst, agriculture, health & beauty, packaging, and specialty & graphic paper. The companies mine, produce, and distribute products from five US plants located in Georgia – Gordon, McIntyre, Macon, Sandersville, and Wrens – and internationally at production and converting facilities in South America (Brazil) and Europe (Belgium).

