KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. Announce Global Price Increase for Kaolin Performance Minerals

MACON, Ga., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. today announced a price increase on their kaolin products effective April 1, 2022, or as contracts allow.

Unprecedented inflationary pressures are impacting all parts of both businesses with significant cost increases continuing to be seen in energy, mining, chemical inputs and packaging materials. These increases coupled with pressures in the labor market and escalating costs in an already challenging logistics market are continuing to impact the companies' ability to serve customers. While KaMin and CADAM have made significant investments in continuous improvement initiatives to help mitigate the effects from external cost pressures, those efforts have not been able to keep pace with the unprecedented inflationary pressures of today's environment. Accordingly, these increased costs must be passed to customers to ensure that the companies can continue to deliver on their vision.

The companies will communicate specific increases directly to customers.

Our businesses have not witnessed production costs and logistics inflation like the present and, unfortunately, there is not a quick solution to many of the supply chain issues. As always, KaMin and CADAM will continue to invest in ways to best serve their customers in both the long and short run.

About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. – Our vision is to be the global supplier of choice in performance minerals that enable innovative product solutions for everyday life. KaMin and CADAM have more than 90 years of experience delivering performance mineral solutions in a broad spectrum of end use markets including: building & construction, automotive & catalyst, agriculture, health & beauty, packaging, and specialty & graphic paper. The companies mine, produce, and distribute products from three US plants located in Georgia – Macon, Sandersville and Wrens – and internationally at production and converting facilities in South America (Brazil) and Europe (Belgium).

