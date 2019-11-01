KaMin LLC Announces Global Price Increase for their Kaolin Performance Minerals

MACON, Ga., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin LLC and CADAM SA announced today that it will increase prices for their performance minerals in all global markets 5 - 8% effective January 1, 2020, or as contracts allow. "Ensuring that our customers will continue to receive the highest quality products is our priority," stated Tim Knaus, Vice President. "KaMin and CADAM continue to invest in our people, our capabilities and our plants to provide the highest standards of quality. We strive to balance this with our customers' need for us to control our costs, and this increase is necessary to ensure our continued value delivery and ongoing sustainability."

About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. – With 90 years of experience in mining and processing of performance minerals, KaMin delivers value to customers worldwide with high quality solutions for the most demanding applications. KaMin mines and produces products in the US at three Georgia plants – Macon, Sandersville and Wrens – and at its CADAM S.A. subsidiary in Brazil. KaMin has been recognized not only as a leader in product quality and export volumes, but also in its safe mining practices for many consecutive years.

Media Contact:

Eve London

Sector Marketing Director

822 Huber Road

Macon, GA 31217

P. 478-750-5484

Website: www.kaminsolutions.com

