KaMin LLC Announces Global Price Increase for Their Kaolin Performance Minerals

MACON, Ga., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin LLC and CADAM SA announced today that it will increase prices for their performance minerals in its global markets 4 - 9% effective January 1, 2021 or as markets and contracts allow. These increases will vary depending on product, packaging and delivery terms.

This price increase is necessary to offset increasing operational and mining costs, logistics costs, and the increasing costs of environmental and global product compliance requirements.

The increase also supports KaMin/CADAM's key strategic investments to ensure it delivers on its vision to be the global leader in performance minerals.

For further information on KaMin/CADAM or about price increases, customers are encouraged to contact their local sales representatives or contact us through our web site at www.kaminsolutions.com.

About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. – Our vision is to be the global leader in performance minerals that enables innovative product solutions for everyday life. KaMin and CADAM are recognized leaders with more than 90 years of experience in delivering performance mineral solutions in a broad spectrum of end use markets including: building & construction, automotive & catalyst, agriculture, health & beauty, packaging, and specialty & graphic paper. The company mines, produces, and distributes its products from its three US plants located in Georgia – Macon, Sandersville and Wrens – and internationally at production and converting facilities in South America (Brazil) and Europe (Belgium).

For more information, please contact KaMin/CADAM at +1 478 750 5410; at [email protected] or at www.kaminsolutions.com .

Media Contact:

Eve London

Sector Marketing Director

822 Huber Road

Macon, GA 31217

P. 478-750-5484

Website: www.kaminsolutions.com

SOURCE KaMin LLC