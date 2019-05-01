KaMin LLC Announces Mike Nelson as President and CEO

MACON, Ga., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin LLC announced today that Mike Nelson has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Nelson replaces Harlan Archer who has elected to retire after serving as President of the company since 2011 and Rankin Hobbs who has been serving as CEO since 2008. Mr. Archer will continue to serve as Special Advisor through 2019 to ensure a smooth transition and Mr. Hobbs will serve as Chairman of KaMin's Board of Directors.

"Mike is a results-oriented leader who uses his strong business and financial acumen to allow companies to excel," Mr. Hobbs' said. "He has demonstrated the ability to develop strategies that energize corporations. His experience in creating a collaborative and participative culture has been evident in the organizations he had led throughout his career. We are excited to add Mike's leadership to our enterprise as we continue to live out KaMin's vision to be the most admired kaolin company in the world."

Mr. Nelson began his career with the 3M Company in 1992 where he served in positions of increasing responsibility in the Printing and Publishing divisions. He then joined MeadWestvaco Corporation in 2000 serving as Business Director, Engineered Products Group and Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. Additionally, Mr. Nelson held senior leadership positions with the Wausau Paper Corporation in the Technical Products Division and the Packaging and Paper Segment, as well as with Masonite International Corporation in their Architectural and Commercial Division. Since 2017, Mr. Nelson has served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Specialties and Food & Consumer Business Americas for Klockner Pentaplast, a global leader in packaging and printing solutions.

Mr. Hobbs added, "I want to thank Harlan Archer for his outstanding contributions to KaMin and its predecessors over the past 30 years. During Harlan's tenure as President, KaMin's performance and culture has improved significantly, reflecting his leadership as well as his commitment to excellence. On behalf of the entire KaMin family, I wish Harlan well as he begins this new life chapter."

KaMin LLC is a manufacturer of high quality hydrous and calcined kaolin. With more than 70 years of experience, KaMin's reserves and proprietary processing technologies produce high quality kaolins for a variety of applications that are sold around the world.

