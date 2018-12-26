Kamla for Hope Donates to Toys for Tots 2018

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamla for Hope, the Charitable Foundation of Kamla Hotels, owner and management company of The Shoal at La Jolla, a newly renovated boutique hotel near Wind and Sea Beach, donated hundreds of toys from their portfolio of ten hotels to the Marines for their Toys for Tots Program in San Diego County.

The hotels in the Kamla Hotels portfolio www.kamlahotels.com contributed to this fabulous cause and the corporate team purchased toys to contribute to the Marines' efforts in San Diego County. Pictured are some of the toys donated, which were collected by the Marines on Friday, December 14th to be sent to the Toys for Tots distribution center where hundreds of families and deserving children will have special presents this Holiday Season.

About The Shoal at La Jolla

The Shoal at La Jolla is a newly-renovated boutique hotel located at 6750 La Jolla Boulevard, just 300 feet from the stunning sunsets and surfing at Wind and Sea Beach. This unique beach hotel has guest rooms that exude the Southern California experience just steps from the stunning La Jolla coastline. The massive multi-million-dollar renovation transformed the former Travelodge into a luxurious boutique hotel, ideal for both business and leisure travelers. With a keen focus to sustainability, a Kamla Hotels core value, the renovations included use of recycled building materials, energy-efficient plumbing and initiatives that reduce plastic waste. To stay as environmentally-friendly as possible, use of recyclable K-cups and replenishable shampoo, conditioner and body wash containers reduce plastic waste by 95 percent over traditional products. Chemical-free cleaning and digital applications to reduce paper waste are additional environmental-friendly implementations.

All guestrooms at The Shoal La Jolla feature modern conveniences such as coffee makers, small refrigerators and microwaves and is located in one of the "foodie" centers of Southern California for guests to explore.

