Kamoti Launches "The Hammock" Merchandise Store with Conservation-Focused limited Edition Hoodie

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamoti, creators of the first-ever premium ready-to-drink green tea shot that's revolutionizing mindful drinking, announces the launch of their official merchandise store, "The Hammock." The store's debut showcases a special collaboration with the Komodo Survival Program, bringing together conscious consumers and conservation efforts.

The Hammock's collection embodies Kamoti's core philosophy of embracing life's moments with intention and good vibes. Just as their flagship bottle reimagined the shot experience with a Ready to Drink full-flavored green tea shot alternative, the merchandise line draws inspiration from laid-back beach culture, mindful living, and the art of good times and vibes, featuring designs that celebrate the brand's unique approach to social experiences – all chill, no chaser.

At the heart of the launch is an exclusive limited hoodie, designed in partnership with the Komodo Survival Program. 100 percent of the profits from this collaborative piece will directly support vital conservation efforts for Komodo dragons in their natural habitat, allowing fans to wear their values while making a real impact.

"Since launching our premium green tea shot, Kamoti has been about offering a more mindful way to enjoy social moments," said Dylan Fusco, CEO at Kamoti. "The Hammock is a natural extension of this mission, offering our community a meaningful way to show their support for living mindfully as well as wildlife conservation while embracing our philosophy of 'all chill, no chaser.' Each piece in our collection tells a story of what we stand for – from high energy parties, easy going genuine connections to environmental stewardship. Through Hoshi, our Komodo dragon mascot, we're creating a bridge between enjoying life's moments and protecting these awesome reptiles."

The collection features apparel and accessories that reflect the brand's signature aesthetic: a blend of relaxed vibes, playful party dragon motifs, and designs inspired by social celebration and mindful consumption. The limited-edition hoodie is available exclusively at The Hammock https://kamoti.com/collections/the-hammock starting NOW. The design features Kamoti branding with the Komodo Survival Program logo.

About Kamoti Kamoti, represented by their mascot Hoshi the Komodo dragon, is revolutionizing the shot experience with their flagship premium ready-to-drink green tea shot. By offering a lower-ABV alternative that doesn't compromise on taste or social experience, Kamoti is leading the way in mindful drinking for a new generation. Through The Hammock, Kamoti extends their mission of bringing friends together who want to have fun without feeling bad, while supporting environmental causes.

About the Komodo Survival Program The Komodo Survival Program is dedicated to the conservation of Komodo dragons through scientific research, community engagement, & sustainable practices. Their work protects these remarkable creatures while supporting local communities and biodiversity.

