Kampf, Schiavone & Associates Earns 2026 Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Rating and Avvo Honors in California

San Bernardino Personal Injury Firm Marks 40 Years of Advocacy with Dual Industry Honors—Backed by Over $300 Million in Client Recoveries

Kampf, Schiavone & Associates, a personal injury law firm serving California's Inland Empire since 1985, has received the 2026 Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Rating and the Avvo Client's Choice Award, two of the legal industry's most respected peer and client recognition programs.

"We handle every single case with care and personal attention," said Randall S. Schiavone, Partner at Kampf, Schiavone & Associates. "Your case will be handled by an experienced attorney at all stages. Your case is in good hands at our law firm." For more information and resources visit their blog where they report on the latest relevant news in San Bernardino and Roseville California https://www.ksa-atty.com/blog/.

Determined entirely by client and peer feedback, these Martindale-Hubbell and the Avvo recognitions display the true impact of Kampf, Schiavone & Associates efforts in it's core practice areas which includes medical malpractice representation in San Bernardino , California, and workers' compensation attorney services throughout Riverside County and the broader Inland Empire. The Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Rating is conferred through a rigorous peer-review process involving practicing attorneys and judges. Recipients must demonstrate:

A strong record of high professional achievement in their practice areas

Adherence to ethical standards as evaluated by legal peers and the judiciary

Consistent recognition within the local and regional legal community

A minimum number of years in practice to qualify for peer evaluation

"I have defended cases against Randall and have worked cases with him. He is a gifted attorney who cares about his clients," says one of the Peer Reviews at Martindale-Hubbell .

40 Years of Results in California

The legal landscape in California has grown increasingly complex for injury victims, as insurers deploy more sophisticated tactics to minimize payouts and delay claims. Rising healthcare costs, stricter workers' compensation filing requirements, and a surge in medical malpractice litigation across San Bernardino and Riverside Counties have made experienced, trial-ready representation more critical than ever. Against this backdrop, peer and client recognitions like the Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Rating and the Avvo Client's Choice Award serve as important benchmarks for injured Californians seeking trustworthy legal counsel.

Founded in 1985, the firm has recovered more than $300,000,000 in settlements and verdicts for injured Californians. Its litigation-first approach means every case is built for trial, not just settlement. The firm was established by the late W. Roger Kampf whose prior career as a supervisor and senior adjuster at a major insurance company gave the firm a rare strategic edge, an insider's understanding of how insurers evaluate and dispute claims. Partner Randall S. Schiavone, a Member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), brings over 31 years of civil litigation experience and a track record of million-dollar verdicts in medical malpractice and personal injury cases.

