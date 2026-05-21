Kamran & Company Appoints Tim Welsh as CEO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamran & Company announces the appointment of Tim Welsh as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Kamran Amiri will continue to serve as President and Chairman.

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Kamran & Company is a provider of custom foodservice equipment and integrated fabrication solutions. The company has completed more than 1,000 projects representing over $1 billion in construction value across casinos, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, airports, and other large-scale facilities nationwide. They operate a fully integrated welding and metalworks facility, providing in-house design, engineering, fabrication, and installation services for custom foodservice applications.

Welsh brings more than 20 years of experience leading growth, development, and operations across the restaurant, hospitality, and retail industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Development Officer at El Pollo Loco, where he led nationwide development initiatives. His background also includes executive roles with QDOBA Mexican Eats, TriMark, and Crunch Fitness, along with leadership positions at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Sweetgreen, and Walgreens.

"Kamran & Company has built an exceptional reputation over the last 35 years through craftsmanship, customer relationships, and a commitment to execution," said Tim Welsh, CEO of Kamran & Company. "I'm excited to partner with Kamran Amiri and the entire team as we build on that foundation and continue expanding the company's capabilities and national reach."

With a foundation as a registered architect and founder of Urban Vision Development, Welsh has extensive experience in multi-unit development, franchising, real estate strategy, organizational growth, and operational infrastructure. He holds undergraduate and master's degrees in Architecture from The Ohio State University.

"Tim brings a unique combination of operational leadership, development expertise, and strategic vision," said Kamran Amiri, Founder, President, and Chairman of Kamran & Company. "As we enter our next phase of growth, his experience scaling businesses and leading high-performing teams will help us continue delivering for our customers while building on the values and reputation that define Kamran & Company."

About Kamran & Company

Kamran & Company provides custom foodservice equipment, fabrication, and installation services. Through its integrated metalworks capabilities and portfolio of specialized brands, Kamran delivers high-quality, tailored solutions for complex foodservice environments for customers across hospitality, healthcare, education, and large-scale venue markets. For more information, please visit Kamran & Company's website: https://www.kamranco.com/, call our offices at: 800-480-9418, or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE Kamran & Company