Kamterter receives Syngenta 2020 FarMore® Vision Award

"Kamterter is honored to receive Syngenta's FarMore Vision Award for 2020," said Chris Petersen, president and director of research, Kamterter Products, L.L.C. "As a seed enhancement and coating service provider, Kamterter has a primary mission of helping those involved in the fruit and vegetable industry get the most value from their seeds."

The company works with leading seed dealers and breeder producers throughout the fruit and vegetable industry. Flower, agronomic, turf and reclamation seed enhancement services are also available. One of the cornerstones of Kamterter's offerings is its onion seed, treated with Syngenta's FarMore FI500 Onion seed treatment.

"Kamterter is a strong supporter of FarMore Technology and a role model for Syngenta's vision for grower support," said Shawn Potter, head of marketing for Syngenta Seedcare. "Partnerships with companies like Kamterter help us deliver on our promise to bring innovative technology to the field."

The value of companies such as Kamterter cannot be overestimated, Potter adds. Together, Kamterter and Syngenta are able to provide the high quality seed treatment and customer service that are foundational for grower success.

"Seed treatment decisions are a critical piece in creating value for the fruit and vegetable grower," Petersen said. "Syngenta's FarMore seed treatment packages have proven essential in creating value for the grower and this is reflected in the rapid growth of Kamterter's FarMore treatment program. We appreciate Syngenta as a crop protection treatment partner and look forward to continuing to work with them to serve crop protection needs in the fruit and vegetable industry."

