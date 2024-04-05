Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release / Flagging Release, 5.4.2024 at 16:00

ESPOO, Finland, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation has received on April 5, 2024 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA"), according to which the total holding of funds (Finnish Fund) managed by Danske Bank A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) in Kamux Corporation shares and votes has decreased below five (5) percent on April 4, 2024. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.

Total positions of funds managed by Danske Bank A/S subject to the notification:



% of shares and

voting rights Total number of shares

and voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 4.95 % 40,017,420 Position of previous notification 5.01 %



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights





Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting

rights Class/type of shares



ISIN-code



FI4000206750



Direct (SMA 9:5) 0 0 % Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 1,979,160 4.95 % A TOTAL 1,979,160 4.95 %

For further information, please contact:

Head of Communications & IR, Katariina Hietaranta, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

