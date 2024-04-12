Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 12.4.2024
Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12.4.2024 at 18:30
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 12.4.2024
Bourse trade Buy
Share KAMUX
Amount 12,000 Shares
Average price/ share 5.8575 EUR
Total cost 70,290.00 EUR
Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 133,714 shares including the shares repurchased on 12.4.2024.
On behalf of Kamux Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For more information, please contact:
CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757
Kamux Corporation
Communications
Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com
