Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25.3.2024

Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 25.3.2024

Trade date                    25.3.2024
                            
Bourse trade                   Buy

Share                             KAMUX
                            
Amount                         7,000  Shares
            
Average price/ share    5.8303  EUR
            
Total cost                      40,812.10 EUR

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 36,053 shares including the shares repurchased on 25.3.2024. 

Nordea Bank Oyj 

Janne Sarvikivi   Sami Huttunen

CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

