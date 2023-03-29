Kamux Corporation, Stock exchange release, 29.3.2023 at 13:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation's Annual Report 2022 has been published. The Annual Report consists of the Annual Review, the Board of Director's Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report 2022.

Kamux publishes the Finnish language version of the Annual Report in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a PDF file. An XHTML file is attached to the Finnish language version of this release. The Report is also available on www.kamux.com.

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 450,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Kamux