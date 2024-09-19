Kamux Corporation's financial reporting and AGM in 2025

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 19.9.2024 at 16:45

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2025 is as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 2024 February 20, 2025 Interim Report for January—March 2025 May 13, 2025 Half-Year Report for January—June 2025 August 12, 2025 Interim Report for January—September 2025 November 11, 2025

The Annual Report for 2024 including Financial Statements will be published on the week commencing April 21, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2025. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on April 1, 2025, at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 420 8831

