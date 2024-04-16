Kamux Corporation's share repurchase program has been completed

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16.4.2024 at 19:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux has completed the share repurchase program as announced on March 20, 2024. During March 21-April 16, 2024 Kamux repurchased in aggregate 135,000 of its own shares at public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. for an average price per share of EUR 5.8361. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 787,875.71. The share repurchases were based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting of 2023 for the Board of Directors, and the shares are intended to be used as part of the reward payments of the long-term incentive plan for the Group's key persons for 2024-2026 and the Green Lions matching share plan for Group's key employees.

Following the purchases, the Company holds a total of 144,053 of its own shares, which represent approximately 0.36 percent of all shares.

For more information, please contact:

CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

