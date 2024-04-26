Kamux expands its showroom network in Germany

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 26.4.2024 at 11:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in omnichanel trading of preowned cars, continues to expand its operations in Germany and opens a new showroom in Siershahn, Southwest Germany, in May 2024. The new showroom is located close to Koblenz, Bonn, Wiesbaden and Mainz in an area that is new to Kamux. Following the opening of the new showroom in Siershahn, the total number of Kamux showrooms in Germany will be 10.

"We continue to expand our showroom network outside of Northern Germany and the Hamburg area, focusing especially on areas with high car density and good demand for preowned cars. This allows us to reach a greater number of both buying and selling customers, and improve our brand recognition in Germany. The state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where Siershahn is located, currently has the second highest car density in Germany and there are several larger cities nearby, so the area is excellent for us," says Martin Verrelli, Managing Director for Kamux Germany.

The new showroom in Siershahn is in the immediate vicinity of two busy highways in a commercial area with several related and other businesses, next to the Montabaur station of the Cologne-Frankfurt ICE high-speed rail line. It is also a reasonable distance from the Düren showroom that was opened approximately a year ago, which allows for efficient logistics and makes it easier to support the operations of the new showroom even after the initial opening phase. The showroom will accomodate approximately 150 cars.

A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's omnichannel concept, where customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business and the entire range of cars is available in all channels in all operating countries. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as purchasing cars directly from consumers and the in-take of trade-in cars.

For further information, please contact:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200

Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany, [email protected]

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-expands-its-showroom-network-in-germany,c3968686