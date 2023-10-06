Kamux expands to a larger premises in Porvoo

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, continues to implement its strategy and expands its showroom in Porvoo. The showroom will double in size during November 2023, when it will take over the former Sotka premises next door. The renovated showroom will accommodate app. 200 cars.

"The larger premises allow us to display a wider range of cars aAnd better serve our customers. In addition, the new premises enable more cost efficient operations, including handling of cars and logistics. We will also update the look & feel of the showroom at the same time," says Jani Koivu, Country Director for Kamux in Finland.

"We are looking forward to the completion of the expansion, as Porvoo is strategically an important area for us. At the Porvoo showroom, which is centrally located at Kuninkaantie, we continuously serve also residents from numerous neighbouring municipalities," Koivu continues.

Kamux has a total of 46 showrooms in Finland, and a comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the company's entire range of over 7,000 cars is available in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars.

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Kamux was founded in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 and by the end of June 2023 the company had already sold over 490,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

