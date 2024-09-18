Kamux optimizes its showroom network in Finland and Sweden

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 18.9.2024 at 12:00

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, an omni-channel company specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services, continues to optimize its showroom network in line with its strategy and closes two showrooms in Finland and one in Sweden. In Finland Kamux closes the showrooms in Klaukkala and Tornio, and in Sweden the showroom in Borås.

The showrooms in Klaukkala and Borås were closed in early September, and the showroom in Tornio will be closed at the end of September. The personnel from Klaukkala were transferred to Kamux showrooms in Järvenpää and Varisto, Vantaa, and the personnel from Tornio will transfer to the Kamux showrooms in the Oulu area. Some of the personnel from Borås has transferred to other Kamux showrooms and some have left Kamux. Cars from the Klaukkala showroom were transferred to Järvenpää, and from Borås to Göteborg. Cars from Tornio will be moved to showrooms in Oulu.

"In line with our strategy, we are taking a critical look at the number and location of our showrooms. Network optimization is part of the productivity and efficiency improvements that we are implementing at an accelerated pace compared to our original plan. In Finland, this means fewer but larger showrooms, that allow the implementation of our upgraded concept aiming for an even better customer experience, with extended opening hours and potentially regionally targeted offering. In Sweden, our focus is primarily on improving profitability, and unprofitable showrooms will be either closed or relocated to better locations. In addition, we target better geographical coverage in Sweden than before," says Tapio Pajuharju, CEO of Kamux Corporation.

Following the above-mentioned showroom closures, Kamux will have a total of 71 showrooms, of which 44 in Finland and 19 in Sweden.

For further information, please contact:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, Kamux Corporation, tel. +358 50 577 4200

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

