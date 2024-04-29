Kamux renews its showroom network in Sweden

Kamux Corporation, Press release, 29.4.2024 at 15:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in omnichannel trading of preowned cars, is renewing its showroom network in Sweden. During the summer, the showrooms in Sundsvall and Helsingborg will move to larger premises that are better aligned with Kamux's renewed concept, and the Norrköping showroom will be closed at the end of April. Following the changes Kamux will have 22 showrooms in Sweden.

"In line with our strategy we are taking a critical look at our current showroom network in Sweden. Our goal is a geographically sufficiently comprehensive network of showrooms that are aligned with our concept and located in attractive business locations, and that are slightly larger than our current showrooms. In the short term however, our number one goal in Sweden is to improve profitability. This is why we are closing down the showroom in Norrköping. The closure will affect two employees, who have been offered a possibility to relocate to Kamux's other showrooms in Sweden," says Andy Rietschel, Managing Director for Kamux Sweden.

"Sundsvall is our northernmost location in Sweden at the moment and we have found a new showroom with better location and larger capacity. The new location has a strong traffic thanks to adjacent other car related stores and presence of large grocery stores," continues Andy Rietschel. "The same applies also to our new showroom in Helsingborg."

A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's omnichannel concept, where customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business with us and the entire range of cars is available in all channels in all operating countries. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars.

For more information, please contact:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200

Andy Rietschel, Managing Director, Kamux Sweden, [email protected], +46 76 139 38 82

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

