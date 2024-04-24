Kamux to new premises in Hyvinkää

Kamux Corporation, Press release, 24.4.2024 at 10:00

ESPOO, Finland, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used cars, continues to renew its showroom network in Finland and moves its Hyvinkää showroom to larger premises. During May, the passenger car sales will move to Helletorpankatu in Hyvinkää, where Kamux and LänsiAuto will establish a joint center for used cars. The center can accommodate in total over 350 cars, of which approximately half at Kamux. In addition, the center will have comprehensive maintenance services, as LänsiAuto is expanding its OEM authorized maintenance services.

"We want to become the most friendly, convenient and trustworthy used car retailer, and going forward we will invest more in additional services that interest consumers. The location of the new showroom is excellent, as it is in the immediate vicinity of the motorway directly upon arrival in Hyvinkää. Moreover, the used car center made by the Kamux and LänsiAuto showrooms, makes it particularly easy for consumers to purchase a newer car and have it serviced. The comprehensive maintenance services offered by LänsiAuto in the center, will also make the maintenance, repair, and equipment upgrades of the cars sold by Kamux more efficient, enabling us to sell them faster," says Jani Koivu, Managing Director for Kamux in Finland.

Kamux will open a Kamux Worx showroom focusing on utility vehicles in the space vacated by the passenger car sales in Hyvinkää. "Professional customers' demands in terms of equipment and functionality have increased, and in Kamux Worx stores we have available a wide selection of the most popular utility vehicles as well as skilled salespeople familiar with the needs of professional customers," Jani Koivu continues.

"We are expanding the premises of used car sales in Hyvinkää, as we ceased the sale of new cars in March. We are also investing in OEM authorized maintenance services, and we have an excellent team with strong expertise in repairs and maintenance of premium brands in Hyvinkää," says Tommi Köninki, Managing Director for LänsiAuto.

Kamux has a total of 45 showrooms in Finland. A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business with us. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as purchasing cars directly from consumers and the in-take of trade-in cars.

