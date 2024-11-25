KANA Strategic Acquisition in Virginia

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KANA Private Wealth Group, a boutique wealth management firm, today announced they have closed on the strategic acquisition of the financial planning and advisory business of The Foley Group.

Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, The Foley Group, led by Thomas Foley since 1991 has provided their valued clients with full-service tax preparation, planning and advice, accounting and bookkeeping services as well as financial planning and investment management advice since 1974.

"I started working with Thom and his clients, providing financial planning and investment advisory services almost 10 years ago. It has been a very strong strategic partnership, and I am happy to continue to take care of Thom's clients as he retires. This acquisition confirms our commitment to our clients and strengthens our position as a firm in the northern Virginia/Washington DC market," said KANA founder & CEO Mark H. Woodward.

About The Foley Group

The Foley Group, Ltd. Is a full-service accounting firm, founded in 1974 by Thomas L. Foley who retired in 1991 and was succeeded by his son, Thom J. Foley, CPA, CFP®. The firm offers quality services to a variety of clients including: franchise businesses, contractors, professional services firms, real estate firms and retail establishments.

About KANA Private Wealth Group

Mark H. Woodward founded KANA in 2019, after his six years serving as Chief Investment Officer and Principal at Blue Ocean Partners when his previous partner retired. KANA Private Wealth Group was founded on the principle of Living Life on Purpose. We help our clients identify and understand their needs, wants and long-term goals and then help them to develop a custom process-driven plan so that they can put their family first!

