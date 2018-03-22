Kanabo Research Partners with Jupiter Research

The partnership agreement was signed during the CannTech conference held this week in Tel Aviv. As part of the strategic partnership, Kanabo licensed Jupiter's L9 vaporizer platform under the VapePod brand. Kanabo and Jupiter collaborated to fine tune the vaporizer for medical use, and then Kanabo worked to have VapePod approved as a medical device by the Israeli Ministry of Health. Kanabo Research has the exclusive rights to distribute the certified VapePod in Israel, Europe, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Jupiter Research has developed three vaporizer platforms that utilize CCELL ceramic core technology for unparalleled vapor performance. Jupiter's vaporizers are sold in the U.S. and globally. Moving forward, Kanabo and Jupiter will work together to research and develop the next generation of "smart" vaporizers for the global medical cannabis market.

"Our partnership agreement with Jupiter Research is an important strategic step in Kanabo's global expansion," said Avihu Tamir, Founder and CEO of Kanabo Research. "Jupiter's superior technology and high presence in the U.S. market combined with our medical validation and formulation capabilities in Israel, will allow us to create a suitable infrastructure for rapid growth and accelerate our entry into new markets."

"Through years of research, development and testing, we've developed a product that meets the demands of today's medical consumer. We are honored to partner with Kanabo Research to bring the VapePod to market, featuring revolutionary CCELL technology," said Mark Scatterday, president and CEO of Jupiter Research.

The Israeli Ministry of Health has granted initial approval as a medical device to Kanabo's VapePod vaporizer. This action makes Israel the first county in the world to grant medical device approval to a vaporizer for the use of medical cannabis extracts and formulations.

About Jupiter Research

Jupiter Research engineers, develops and manufactures vaporization technology hardware for plant-based oil extractors. As an established industry partner, Jupiter Research provides high performance state-of-the-art solutions, allowing extractors to focus on their craft and leave the hardware to us.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kanabo-research-partners-with-jupiter-research-300618362.html

SOURCE Jupiter Research