Kanal D Drama Launches An App To Stream Turkish Series In Spanish
The first Turkish series channel in Spanish presents its standalone subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) App for Hispanics in the U.S.
Oct 05, 2021, 08:00 ET
MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kanal D Drama, the first and only channel that brings together the best Turkish series in Spanish, announced the launch of its standalone subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) app. Starting this month, fans of Kanal D Drama in the U.S. can now enjoy more than 4,000 hours of the channel's programming on multiple devices, with a monthly cost of $4.99 or $49.99 annually.
Subscribers to this new platform will be able to instantly access a growing library of complete series, while also enjoying daily premieres from Monday to Friday, from multiple devices, at any time and place. The captivating Turkish series and miniseries that have already become audience favorites across the Americas, include iconic titles such as '¿Qué culpa tiene Fatmagul?, 'Mi vida eres tú,' Tormenta de Pasiones,' 'Amor Prohibido,' and new releases in the region such as 'Amor en Blanco y Negro, 'Meryem,' 'Amor y travesuras,' Agentes implicados,' "La trampa del amor,' and 'Cruzando Mares' among other titles that have played a key role in the success of Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and Latin America.
Francheska León de La Barra, in charge of Marketing at Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and Latin America, stated, "We are very excited to launch this new SVOD app, especially knowing Turkey is currently the second-largest exporter of television series after the U.S. There's a great population of Hispanics in the U.S. who love and enjoy Turkish dramas, so what better way to celebrate this than by allowing them to enjoy their favorite series whenever and wherever they want, on their preferred digital devices."
The Kanal D Drama app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play for smartphones and tablets, with the option to play via Chromecast and is also available via Roku. It will soon be available on Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV.
Kanal D Drama is owned by Kanal D International Networks and launched in 2018 due to a strategic alliance between Thema America and Kanal D International. Thema America manages, operates, and distributes Kanal D Drama's broadcasts in Spanish in the United States and Latin America, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Nicaragua, and Uruguay. Kanal D Drama currently reaches 17 countries on three continents.
For more information about Kanal D Drama, its linear programming, and SVOD app, visit www.kanalddrama.com and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify.
About Thema America:
THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.
About Kanal D International:
Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating in television, newspaper, internet, and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its content world with the Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. In addition, the company's distribution arm continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652583/Kanal_D_Drama_app.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652582/Francheska_LEON_DE_LA_BARRA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488303/KANAL_D_DRAMA_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Thema America
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article