Kanal D Drama Launches An App To Stream Turkish Series In Spanish

Francheska León de La Barra, in charge of Marketing at Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and Latin America, stated, "We are very excited to launch this new SVOD app, especially knowing Turkey is currently the second-largest exporter of television series after the U.S. There's a great population of Hispanics in the U.S. who love and enjoy Turkish dramas, so what better way to celebrate this than by allowing them to enjoy their favorite series whenever and wherever they want, on their preferred digital devices."

The Kanal D Drama app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play for smartphones and tablets, with the option to play via Chromecast and is also available via Roku . It will soon be available on Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Kanal D Drama is owned by Kanal D International Networks and launched in 2018 due to a strategic alliance between Thema America and Kanal D International. Thema America manages, operates, and distributes Kanal D Drama's broadcasts in Spanish in the United States and Latin America, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Nicaragua, and Uruguay. Kanal D Drama currently reaches 17 countries on three continents.

About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating in television, newspaper, internet, and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its content world with the Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. In addition, the company's distribution arm continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

