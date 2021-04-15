Kanal D Drama Premieres The Turkish Series "Amor En Blanco Y Negro" In The U.S.

In " Amor en Blanco y Negro ," Birce Akalay plays Aslı Çinar, an idealistic young neurosurgeon, for whom saving lives is her greatest pride. Turkish actor İbrahim Çelikkol plays Ferhat Aslan, a criminal hitman who does dirty work for his uncle Namik, patriarch of the prestigious millionaire Emirham family. After many seemingly destined coincidences, their paths cross in the most unexpected way. Aslı is mistakenly kidnapped and forced to operate on a man that Ferhat had shot. This makes her a witness to his crime and to the criminal actions of Namik, a benefactor of the hospital where she works. Knowing that he has been discovered, Namik orders Ferhat to kill her. Not wanting to do so, Ferhat offers Aslı two options: die or become his wife.

"It is a pleasure to present the super premiere of stories such as "Amor en Blanco y Negro". Black and White Love, as it is recognized in English, has been one of the most commented Turkish series on social media in the U.S. and we are excited to bring this title to our Hispanic audience for the first time in their native language," said Francheska León de la Barra, Marketing Director for Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and LatAm. She added, "We will continue betting on stories such as "Amor en Blanco y Negro," series that will captivate female audiences with non-traditional but realistic plotlines, which deal with themes such as the precipitous nature of love and happiness through the questioning of failures, traumas, and one's personal beliefs."

This successful romantic drama was scripted by Sema Ergenekon and Eylem Canpolat and directed by Yasin Uslu, Emir Khalilzadeh, Altan Dönmez, and Orkun Çatak. The main roles are played by İbrahim Çelikkol and Birce Akalay. The series was produced by D Productions.

Kanal D Drama is the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel owned by Kanal D International Networks and currently reaches 15 countries in 3 continents. Product of a strategic alliance with Kanal D International, Thema America manages, operates, and distributes Spanish-language signals for Kanal D Drama in the USA and Latin America including: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay. International versions of Kanal D Drama channel are also available in Albania, France, and Kosovo.

SOURCE Thema America