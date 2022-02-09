KANAL D DRAMA PRESENTS THE GRAND PREMIERE OF "CONFLICTOS DE FAMILIA"

" Conflictos de Familia is a series with great dramatic content, which I'm sure will connect very well with the Spanish-speaking audience in the U.S., from the very first minute," said Francheska León de la Barra, Marketing Director of Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and LatAm. "The premieres that we bring exclusively to the Hispanic market will continue to feed the appetite for this kind of universal stories. The boom for Turkish productions continues to grow in the United States. This is a genre where stories and actors continue to captivate, both on the screen and on social networks, and they will continue to do so until viewers bet on another genre. But until this happens, fans of these series will continue to be gripped in the spell of this exciting phenomenon."

Conflictos de Familia (Kızlarım İçin) is a family drama written by Zehra Yucel and Zülküf Yücel, directed by Mesude Erarslan, and produced by Sürec Film. The series tells the story of a father and his five daughters, whose lives will be marked by a family tragedy. Yasar (Fikret Kuskan) is a meek family man, who works two jobs to support his large family. His relationship with his wife is not very healthy. They argue constantly, so their daughters, tired of their family situation, dream of becoming independent and leaving home. One unfortunate day, one of their daughters, Sumru (Elifcan Ongurlar), discovers that their mother is having an affair with a neighbor. They get into an argument, in which her mother accidentally is killed. When Yasar finds out, he decides to take the blame and go to jail in place of Sumru. Meanwhile, the sisters must bear the emotional weight of this family misfortune, trying to survive the difficulties they will face as best as they can. How long can the daughters keep the family secret? Will they manage to stay together despite living under the shadow of a tragedy?

Kanal D Drama, the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel, is owned by Kanal D International Networks, and currently airs in 15 countries on three continents. It is the result of a strategic alliance between Kanal D International and Thema America, which is responsible for managing, operating, and distributing the Spanish-language signal and the Kanal D Drama streaming platform in the U.S., Spain, and Latin America. Thema America also presents other versions of Kanal D Drama in Albania, France, and Kosovo.

Conflictos de Familia premiers on February 22 on Kanal D Drama, airing Monday through Friday at 10:50 p.m. Eastern, 7:50 p.m. Pacific. Viewers in the U.S. can also watch it on the Kanal D Drama app, with daily premieres presented from Monday to Friday.

To watch the trailer, visit https://youtu.be/eeU8xewfLGA

For more information about Kanal D Drama and its linear programming and SVOD service in the United States, see www.kanalddrama.com and follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram, and Spotify.

About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

