The reference channel for stunning premieres of the best Turkish productions entirely in Spanish brings this heartwarming drama to U.S. Hispanic audiences.

MIAMI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kanal D Drama, recognized for presenting praised Turkish series entirely in Spanish, announces the grand premiere of 'Luz de día' (Daylight) a heartwarming drama that with its moving story and a cast of young talented actors will transport the Hispanic audience to a world full of emotions and unforgettable moments. The series premieres on March 6 through its linear channel in U.S., and by streaming SVoD, with no need for viewers to subscribe to pay TV.

KANAL D DRAMA PRESENTS THE PREMIERE OF THE JUVENILE DRAMA ‘DAYLIGHT’ FOR THE U.S. AUDIENCES

"'Luz de día' (Daylight) is an inspiring story that explores the theme of love, sacrifice and personal discovery. The series is a journey full of emotions, which masterfully combines a large cast of young actors with impressive natural settings, which adds beauty to the plot and promises to immerse all fans of Turkish dramas in U.S. in the universe and the vicissitudes of its protagonists," said Francheska León de la Barra, VP Marketing and Communications for Thema América (Marketing and Communications Representative of Kanal D Drama).

'Luz de día' (Daylight) tells the story of Gece, a young woman full of dreams who lives in Istanbul and makes plans to go to university during the summer to study music with her boyfriend Emir. However, all her dreams are postponed due to the special health needs of her sister Gülce, which forces the entire family to leave the city and move to Foça on the coast. Gülce suffers from Asperger's syndrome, and the crowds and pace of Istanbul are bad for her health condition. In Foça, Gece meets Özgür, the attractive instructor at the surfing club where Gülce attends. The young man has dedicated his life to his brother Rüzgar, who also suffers from Asperger's syndrome, and who was diagnosed with the disease after losing his parents in a terrible fire. As Gece and Özgür get to know each other and navigate their own personal challenges, they will discover the true meaning of love and self-sacrifice. The unexpected arrival of Emir to Foça triggers new obstacles in Gece's life, which will test her love and her deepest desires.

The series 'Luz de día' (Daylight) great cast of young actors, includes Emre Kınay (Cem), Caner Topçu (Özgür), Sümeyye Aydogan (Gece).

'Luz de día' (Daylight) premiers in the U.S., only on Kanal D Drama on March 6, at 20:20 p.m. ET / 17:20 p.m. PT and will also have daily premieres Monday through Friday on the Kanal D Drama app in the U.S.

Kanal D Drama is the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel, owned by Kanal D International. It currently reaches 16 countries on three continents. It is the result of a strategic alliance between Kanal D International and Thema America, which is responsible for managing, operating, and distributing the Spanish-language signal and streaming platform of Kanal D Drama in the United States, Spain, and Latin America. There are other versions of the channel in Albania, France, and Kosovo.

To learn more about Kanal D Drama, its linear programming, and SVOD service in the United States, visit www.kanalddrama.com and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify.

About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

