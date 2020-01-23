Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel Announces Kealaula Enhancement Project

Reimagination of acclaimed Hawaiian resort to encompass significant upgrades including new oceanfront restaurant

LĀHAINĀ, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kā'anapali Beach Hotel, Hawaii's Most Hawaiian Hotel, announces the launch of the "Kealaula" project to further enhance the establishment of Hawaiian culture throughout the revered property.

Launching in spring 2020, the beginning of the property renaissance is projected at $65 million and will unveil transformative enhancements including a significant redesign to the 180-room Kauaʻi Wing, a refresh of the sweeping courtyard including the introduction of additional native Hawaiian plants, the launch of a new oceanfront restaurant, Huihui, and an additional floor of parking. Mr. Alika Guerrero, Kā'anapali Beach Hotel's director of Poʻokela, is overseeing all cultural aspects of the renovation process, which is being guided with Hawaiian culture at its core.

"The focus of our upcoming $65 million project is to enhance our opportunities to provide the exceptional and culturally enriching guest experiences for which Kā'anapali Beach Hotel has become known," said general manager Mike White. "The direction from our owners is that the project must reflect and respect the Hawaiian culture and support our Po'okela programs that have been ongoing for over 30 years. In fact, our 'ohana of nearly 300 will remain fully employed at KBH, ensuring continuity for our guests throughout this process."

Functioning more as a renewal rather than renovation, "Kealaula," means the light of early dawn and the glow of sunset. At both times, the sky is bathed in rosy hues which accompany the end of one day and beginning of the next. This cyclical event relates to the beauty and essence initially established during the hotel's previous chapter which will be renewed and celebrated again as the property transforms. Though the array of colors and elements will be different, the beauty of the Kealaula will bring forth the same emotions and memories from the past.

Each room within the Kauaʻi wing will be upgraded and infused with new and modern design elements and features, while still retaining a strong sense of Hawaiian culture. Exuding an earthy feel with muted palettes, each enhanced guest room will feature employee made Makamae shadow boxes including mākau (fishhooks), lūhe'e (octopus lure), lei kūpe'e (nerite lei), lei pipipi (nerite lei) and mea kaua (weapons).

Huihui, the hotel's new signature restaurant, is themed around the incredible accomplishment of Hawaiian wayfinding and will feature a space to house the hotels' Hawaiian paddling and sailing canoes. Functioning as a gathering place, the 5,000 square foot venue will serve as a relaxing dining experience with unobstructed ocean views as well as serve as an extension of the properties' canoeing programs with the eventual addition of a sailing academy.

Originally built in 1964, Kā'anapali Beach Hotel is set on a three-mile stretch of sandy beach along the western shores of Maui and offers 432 guest rooms and a four-acre courtyard filled with lush tropical gardens. Cultural classes range from kukui nut bracelet making and complimentary ʻukulele lessons to ʻōlelo Hawaiian language classes and weaving. Hale Huakaʻi, the hotel's ocean activities center, offers adventures for the whole family such as canoe paddling, stand-up paddle boarding, snorkeling, and conch shell blowing.

The three elements are slated for completion in Q4 2020, the Lanai, Maui and Molokai wings will remain available for guests during construction as well as dining outlets Tiki Terrace, Tiki Bar & Grill and the Grab N Go.

About Kā'anapali Beach Hotel

The beachfront, 432-room Kā'anapali Beach Hotel is set majestically on a three-mile stretch of sandy beach along the sunny western shores of Maui, making it an ideal setting for a memorable Hawaiian experience. Kā'anapali Beach Hotel offers a variety of cultural activities for the entire family, cementing its status as Hawaiʻi's Most Hawaiian Hotel. Guests can enjoy a sunset hula show, live Hawaiian entertainment, hula and 'ukulele lessons, lei making, cultural garden tours, lauhala weaving and ocean activities. Each visit also includes the Farewell Lei Ceremony. Kā'anapali Beach Hotel is also home to the annual Hula O Nā Keiki, a children's solo hula competition which attracts entrants from around the world, now in its 30th year, held each November. For more information and reservations, visit www.kbhmaui.com or call 1-800-262-8450.

