Kanavos Announces Industry First Knowledge Graph for Cannabis Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – Kanavos Inc, a trailblazer in cannabinoid knowledge graph development, today announced a strategic partnership with Graphwise, a global leader in advanced knowledge graph and semantic AI technologies. This collaboration, alongside a partnership with HomeLab, California's top life sciences accelerator, signifies a breakthrough approach to helping patients access evidence-based therapeutic treatments.

By leveraging Graphwise's Semantic AI technology, Kanavos is developing a comprehensive Knowledge Graph to provide patients interested in using cannabis with a unified source to discover scientific evidence-based, therapeutic treatments empowering personalized actionable decisions. It combines the power of AI, domain knowledge and data to deliver actionable insights with meaning and context, by analyzing relationships between words whereas "generative AI" is primarily concerned with creating new content like text, images, or code based on learned patterns, essentially generating original outputs rather than understanding the meaning of the data.

"This partnership with Graphwise marks a significant milestone for patients seeking to leverage the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids," says Dr. Deborah McGuinness, AAAI Fellow, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor, and Kavanos Chief Knowledge Officer. "Navigating the complex landscape of cannabinoid research can be overwhelming for patients and their care team". By combining our deep domain expertise with Graphwise's leading-edge technology, we are empowering individuals with the knowledge and insights they need to make informed healthcare decisions. This collaboration represents a crucial step towards a future where people have access to personalized and evidence-based treatment options and where therapeutic options can be compared and contrasted."

Driving the Future of Cannabinoid-Based Medicine

Currently, patients seeking information about cannabinoid-based therapies face significant hurdles. Navigating the complex landscape of research, understanding the nuances of different cannabinoids, and finding reliable information can be overwhelming.

Kanavos will develop a comprehensive Knowledge Graph that empowers patients with personalized, actionable insights derived from the latest scientific research. This innovative solution will leverage the value of domain-specific cannabinoid knowledge, integrating data from clinical trials, preclinical research, and real-world evidence to provide patients with the most up-to-date and relevant information. The partnership with HomeLab will provide access to a vibrant ecosystem of innovators and accelerate the development and validation of these cutting-edge solutions.

"HomeLab is thrilled to support this groundbreaking partnership between Kanavos and Graphwise," says Julio de Unamuno IV, Executive Director of HomeLab at the Center for Novel Therapeutics located within UC San Diego's Science Research Park. "This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to foster innovation within the life sciences. By providing a platform for cutting-edge research and supporting the development of groundbreaking solutions like the Kanavos Knowledge Graph, we are empowering the next generation of innovators to transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes. This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration within the life sciences ecosystem, and we are excited to see the transformative impact it will have on the future of cannabinoid-based medicine."

About the Collaboration

This initiative addresses critical gaps in the cannabis industry, including fragmented data and the lack of personalized therapeutic recommendations. By integrating scientific research, clinical data, and patient outcomes, Kanavos' Cannabis Knowledge Graph, powered by Graphwise, will become the go-to source for cannabinoid-based treatments. This comprehensive resource will empower healthcare providers and patients to make informed decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and driving innovation within the cannabis industry.

"We are excited to partner with Kanavos to bring the power of knowledge graphs and AI to the burgeoning field of cannabinoid therapeutics," says Antanas Kiryakov, President of Graphwise. "By connecting disparate data sources – from clinical trials to preclinical research and real-world evidence, we can unlock invaluable insights and empower patients with the information they need to make informed healthcare decisions. This collaboration exemplifies how advanced AI and knowledge graph technologies can revolutionize data-driven healthcare and improve patient outcomes."

About Graphwise

Graphwise enables organizations to unlock ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies. Graphwise is the result of a merger between Ontotext and Semantic Web Company. To learn more, visit www.graphwise.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kanavos

Kanavos is revolutionizing cannabinoid-based medicine by building the world's first comprehensive and provenance-aware Cannabis Knowledge Graph, providing patients, researchers, and healthcare providers with a unified source to discover scientific, evidence-based therapeutic treatments empowering personalized actionable decisions. Visit www.kanavos.io

About HomeLab Powered by LabFellows

HomeLab at the Center for Novel Therapeutics located within UC San Diego's Science Research Park. HomeLab, California's award-nominated life sciences accelerator is focused on translating groundbreaking innovations ranging from cell and gene therapies to AI-driven drug discoveries. HomeLab has helped 52 biotech startups raise over $1.5B since 2019. Learn more at https://homelab.com .

