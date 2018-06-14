Kanazawa University: Call for Bio-SPM Collaborative Research Proposals

WPI-NanoLSI, Kanazawa University, aims to contribute to the development of the nano-life sciences by promoting collaborative research using Bio-Scanning Probe Microscopes, beyond the boundaries of individual universities and research institutions. Here, the University is calling for applications for collaborative research projects to be carried out by successful applicants using the University's Bio-SPM system, with the cooperation of the NanoLSI faculty members.

Detailed information about application procedures and the SPM technology at Kanazawa University

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/research/applications/bio-spm/

Application Eligibility

Applicants must be researchers or engineers from national public or private universities, national research institutes, private companies, overseas research institutes. A collaboration contract may be required for certain research institutions.

Research period

From the date of approval to March 31, 2019.

How to Apply

Prepare Forms 1 and 2, and curriculum vitae.

Submission Deadline

Applications must reach us by May 11, 2018 (Friday), 17:00 JST.

1st in 2018: May 11, 2018 (Friday), 17:00 JST

2nd in 2018: July 31, 2018 (Tuesday), 17:00 JST

3rd in 2018: October 12, 2018 (Friday), 17:00 JST

4th in 2018: November 30, 2018 (Friday), 17:00 JST

1st in 2019 will be May 10, 2018 (Friday), 17:00 JST.

About Kanazawa University

As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 16 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.

The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa - a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 12,200 students including 600 from overseas.

Kanazawa University website: http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/

Further information

Nano Life Science Institute, Kanazawa University,

Kakuma-Machi, Kanazawa, 920-1192, Japan.

Tel.: +81-76-234-4574, Fax: +81-76-234-4569

E-mail: kunioka@staff.kanazawa-u.ac.jp



