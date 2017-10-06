Kanazawa University Invites Applications for Tenure Track and Related Research Positions at the Nano Life Science Institute

KANAZAWA, Japan, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI), Kanazawa University, Japan, invites applications for research positions of full-time tenure track associate professorships covering a wide range of interdisciplinary disciplines including biological sciences, medicine, and applied physics.

Details about the positions available at the WPI-NanoLSI

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/working/application/

Deadlines for applications

From 30 September to 31 October 2018 (Japan standard time)

Starting date: 1 January 2019 or as early as possible after this date.

One tenure-track Associate Professor or tenure-track Assistant Professor with a five-year contract

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/recruit/recruit-3739/

[Research Field] Area: Medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy / Discipline: Basic medicine

Deadline: October 31, 2018 Deadline for receipt

One tenure-track Associate Professor or tenure-track Assistant Professor with a five-year contract

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/recruit/recruit-3738/

[Research Field]

1. Area: Chemistry / Discipline: Basic chemistry

2. Area: Chemistry / Discipline: Applied chemistry

[Application Period] October 31, 2018 Deadline for receipt

One tenure-track Associate Professor or tenure-track Assistant Professor with a five-year contract

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/recruit/recruit-3737/

[Research Field]

1. Area: Biology / Discipline: Biological Sciences

2. Area: Biological Sciences / Discipline: Oncology

3. Area: Medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy / Discipline: Basic medicine

[Application Period] October 31, 2018 Deadline for receipt

One tenure-track Associate Professor or tenure-track Assistant Professor with a five-year contract

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/recruit/recruit-3736/

[Research Field]

1. Area: Biology / Discipline: Biological Sciences

2. Area: Biology / Discipline: Basic biology

3. Area: Interdisciplinary science and engineering / Discipline: Nano/ Micro science

[Application Period] October 31, 2018 Deadline for receipt

One tenure-track Associate Professor or tenure-track Assistant Professor with a five-year contract

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/recruit/recruit-3734/

[Research Field]

1. Area: Biology / Discipline: Basic biology

2. Area: Interdisciplinary science and engineering / Discipline: Computational science

[Application Period] October 31, 2018 Deadline for receipt

Assistant Professor（Three-year fixed-term contract）（Shibata Lab. Nano Life Science Institute, Kanazawa University）

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/recruit/recruit-3278/

[Research Field]

1. Area: Biology / Discipline: Biological Sciences

2. Area: Interdisciplinary science and engineering / Discipline: Nano/Micro science

[Application Period] September 30, 2018 Deadline for receipt

Background of the NanoLSI Program

The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI), Kanazawa University, Japan was chosen on October 6, 2017 to become another center in MEXT's World Premier International Research Center Initiatives (WPI Centers).

http://www.jsps.go.jp/english/e-toplevel/

Takeshi Fukuma, the Director of the WPI-NanoLSI, developed the world's first liquid-environment frequency modulation atomic force microscope (FM-AFM) with atomic resolution, enabling observation biomolecules, three-dimensional distributions of hydration, and flexible surface structures with subnanometer resolution at solid-liquid interfaces. Furthermore, Toshio Ando, a principle investigator of the WPI, is internationally renowned for developing the high-speed atomic force microscopy (HS-AFM) and dynamic imaging of proteins with HS-AFM.

Based on these advanced technologies, NanoLSI plans to develop 'nanoendoscopic techniques' by combining the world's most advanced bio-scanning probe microscopy (SPM) and supramolecular chemistry. This combination will allow for not only the imaging of surfaces and interior of live cells but also the analysis of metabolites and nucleic acids and the manipulation of cell activities. By introducing multi-scale simulations to these studies, NanoLSI aims to construct models for the mechanisms underlying molecular and cellular functions including understanding of cancer-specific abnormalities of cells by comparing normal and cancer cells. Through these studies, NanoLSI aims to achieve nanolevel understandings of various life phenomena and thereby establish a new research field termed "nanoprobe life science".

Within this framework the NanoLSI established the 'NanoLSI Fellowship Program' to initiate international collaborations and disseminate knowledge of SPM techniques.

About Kanazawa University

As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 16 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.

The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa - a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 12,200 students including 600 from overseas.

Kanazawa University website: http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/

