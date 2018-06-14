Kanazawa University Invites Young Scientists to Participate in the Annual Bio-Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Summer School 2018

Application form

Deadline for applications

Friday, 29th June, 2018

Overview

The researchers at Kanazawa University have pioneered the development of Bio-AFM technologies, including super-resolution AFM (FM-AFM/3D-AFM), high-speed AFM, and scanning ion conductance microscope (SICM) for applications in the life sciences.

Participants can choose from systems ranging from high-speed AFM, super-resolution AFM, and SICM, depending on their applications. The University will provide biological samples or materials related to biological research for imaging with Bio-AFMs. Members of the NanoLSI will not only teach how to use these sophisticated instruments but also the preparation of samples.

Details

Application Eligibility: Young researchers and students who are interested in observing their own samples by Bio-AFMs. Prior knowledge about Bio-AFM is not required. Schedule: The school starts on 28 August, 2018 and finishes on 1 September, 2018 .

How to Apply

Download the application form from the following website:

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/summerschool2018/

The application form should be submitted to the following e-mail address:

kunioka@staff.kanazawa-u.ac.jp

Deadline: 29 June 2018

Notes

1. Samples for super-resolution AFM include any solid-liquid interfacial structures and phenomena that require subnanometer-scale imaging. Examples include organic and inorganic crystals, self-assembled monolayers, surfactants, lubricants, proteins, DNAs and lipids. The high-speed AFM image living cells and isolated intracellular organelles in addition to proteins and DNAs. The SICM can image surface structures of larger samples such as living cells or bacteria.

2. Participants can learn about one super-resolution FM-AFM, high-speed AFM or SICM, not both.

3. It may not be possible to find appropriate imaging conditions of all samples within the period of this summer school.

4. Unfortunately, participants from previous Bio-AFM summer schools are not eligible to apply again and should instead apply for our Bio-SPMs Collaborative Research:

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/bio-spm2018/

About Kanazawa University

As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 16 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.

The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa - a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 12,200 students including 600 from overseas.

Kanazawa University website: http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/

Further information

Nano Life Science Institute, Kanazawa University,

Kakuma-Machi, Kanazawa, 920-1192, Japan.

Tel.: +81-76-234-4574, Fax: +81-76-234-4569

E-mail: kunioka@staff.kanazawa-u.ac.jp



